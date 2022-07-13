Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again stated that he will never hand over power to Deputy President William Ruto when his term comes to an end in August.

Speaking in Nairobi yesterday while he commissioned projects, Uhuru confirmed that he will only hand over the reins of power to Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and no one else.

He appealed to Kenyans to vote for Raila to the last man come August to make the transition of power as smooth as possible, saying Baba has their interest at heart.

“Na ninawaomba nyinyi kwa heshima …yule ambaye mimi nitapatia aendelee naye iwe sio mwingine isipokuwa Raila Amollo Odinga (And I respectfully ask you… the one I will give to continue to be none other than Raila Amollo Odinga),” Uhuru said.

Uhuru further hit out at his estranged deputy over remarks that he should only focus on his retirement ahead of the August 9, presidential election.

While drumming up support for the former Premier, he stated he will discharge his duties as per the constitution until his last minute in office.

“Every day when they talk at rallies it is Uhuru yet I won’t be on the ballot. I am not looking for votes. They are telling me to finish and go, where do they want me to go? I will do my job until the last minute,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.