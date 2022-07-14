Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is in deep trouble for referring to Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa as a woman.

This is after a section of local leaders protested the move, terming it as a total disrespect for Wamalwa.

Led by outgoing County Assembly Speaker Joshua Werunga, the leaders asked Ruto to respect the leaders of the Luhya community.

While calling on the residents to teach the DP a lesson by voting him out, the outspoken speaker wondered what Ruto could do if he succeeds retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“You cannot come here accompanied by our leaders and come to insult one of our leaders, you came with Chris, Ferdinand, and others to insult Wamalwa, I wonder what you can do when you finally become the president,” Werunga said.

Speaking during an Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party rally in Bukhungu, Kakamega County, Wamalwa sensationally claimed William Ruto almost slapped him in 2018.

Wamalwa, who worked closely with Ruto in the 2013 General Election, said the former Agriculture Minister, was angered after the CS led a delegation of Western Kenya politicians and leaders to State House.

But speaking on Tuesday, the DP reacted to claims by CS Wamalwa that he almost slapped him.

The UDA presidential flag bearer instead termed the CS a woman, saying that in their culture, men are not allowed to slap women like Eugene Wamalwa.

