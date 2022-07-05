Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – The choice of Martha Karua as his running mate may be the best thing that Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga ever did for himself. On the other hand, Deputy President William Ruto made the worst choice by picking Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate instead of Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

This is according to the recent poll commissioned by the Standard Group and conducted by TIFA.

According to the poll, Martha Karua is more trusted to deliver many votes to Raila than Gachagua would to Ruto.

The poll indicated that 49% of Kenyans believe that Martha Karua will scoop more votes for Raila while only 30% believe Gachagua will do the same for Ruto.

21% of Kenyans don’t know between Raila and Ruto will win the August election.

In terms of popularity ratings, Karua also had a higher rating from Raila’s supporters at 80% compared to Gachagua who only had a 59% rating from Ruto’s supporters.

