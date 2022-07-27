Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto was paid to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013.

This was revealed by former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Speaking during an interview, Tuju disclosed that Ruto did not support the president willingly since his endorsement came with conditions.

He stated that he is willing to prove, even before a court of law, that the DP received money to support Uhuru.

“Let the people of Mount Kenya not think that Ruto supported Uhuru willingly in the first place, this is a person of blackmail. He was paid. I can confirm before a court of law how it went,” Tuju said.

“He came with conditions that had to be met in order for him to back Uhuru.

“To him, politics is a business. That is why when he was making appointments in the cabinets and parastatals, he had to be given a 50% share which he then gave to his people and his friends.”

Tuju further dismissed Ruto’s claims that he helped Uhuru win the blessings, saying their deal was a win-win situation.

He urged Kenyans and the Mt Kenya region specifically not to fall prey to Ruto’s antics.

The former Jubilee strongman stated that the DP cannot be relied on to lead the country to prosperity since his character is unworthy.

“Trying to blackmail Kikuyus that he supported them is false. He was paid and this is someone you cannot trust with the Treasury and the Central Bank.”

“What’s important in this election is the issue of character, what kind of person is William Ruto and his running mate Gachagua? Or Raila Odinga and Martha Karua?” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.