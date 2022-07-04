Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto will have to look over his shoulders after it emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta has planted spies all over him.

This was revealed by political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, who revealed that Uhuru gets to know Ruto’s moves even before he makes them, thanks to his hawk-eyed spies that have infiltrated the DP’s inner circle.

Taking to his Twitter, Ngunyi revealed that the audio of Ruto confessing he almost slapped Uhuru was leaked by spies.

Mutahi wondered if there were spies in Ruto’s meeting with Kikuyu elders when he made the revelations on Friday.

“The Ruto audio of slapping Uhuru is very clear. But there is no video to it. Why? Who leaked it? Was it Ruto or the spies in the Kikuyu Council of Elders? Kikuyus continue to lie to Ruto and August 9 will prove my point. I am a Kikuyu and I am proud,” he said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed publicly played an audio recording of Ruto admitting to almost slapping Uhuru at state house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST