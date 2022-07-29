Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has once again predicted doom for Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after he claimed that Ruto will never be the president of Kenya.

According to Atwoli, Azimio candidate Raila Odinga will beat Ruto hands down come August 9th General Election.

Speaking while accompanying Raila in Nakuru, the veteran trade unionist faulted those dismissing his prediction on Ruto, saying he has always made the right prophecies since 2013.

He noted that the same way he predicted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency and it came to pass, his new prophesy about Raila winning in August will also be fulfilled.

“You recall that in 2013, I said Uhuru was the possible presidential candidate for the pair and dismissed Ruto,” Atwoli said.

However, his latest prediction is a departure from his earlier prophesy that Ruto won’t even be on the presidential ballot in the fast place.

