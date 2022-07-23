Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is in serious trouble ahead of the August 9th General Election.

This is after it emerged that Church Elders have agreed to curse him and his entire family for insulting people.

This was revealed by former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi, who claimed that he agreed with some Church Elders to curse Ruto and his family.

Speaking at an Azimio rally in Trans Nzoia County yesterday, Kituyi said that the move was because the DP insulted Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa.

Kituyi claimed that CS Wamalwa was his younger brother as he k,new him since his childhood and there was no way a person could insult him in such a way.

“Eugene Wamalwa ni ndugu yangu mdogo. Mimi nimemjua kutoka utotoni. Kupata mtu kutoka sehemu ingine kuja kumtusi kwa njia hiyo… Jana tulikubaliana na wazee wa dini kutoka Kapenguria watapeleka laana kwa familia ya Ruto,” Kituyi told a charged crowd.

Ruto in a previous rally, equated Wamalwa to a woman after the CS claimed that the Deputy President almost slapped him at a past incident in 2018.

The DP asked the supporters in the rally to tell Wamalwa that where he comes from they do not beat women as they respect them.

“Nimesikia jamaa mwingine nilimpatia kazi ya uwaziri. Anatoka huku kwenu. Ati anasema mimi nilkuwa nataka kumchapa kofi. Mimi nataka nimwambie huyo jamaa huko kwetu hatuchapi kofi wanawake. Mumuambie hivo,” Ruto said.

