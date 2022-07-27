Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto arrived at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) for the 2022 presidential debate on Tuesday evening.

He was accompanied by his wife Rachel Ruto, a Mama Mboga, and a Boda Boda representative as well as other Kenya Kwanza Alliance allies.

But just after the debate, a video of Hussein Mohammed, William Ruto’s Director of communications, pushing aside Pauline Waithera, a mama mboga during the presidential debate surfaced online; a clear proof that the hustlers were purely there for show.

In the video, Waithera, who was seen escorting the ‘Chief Hustler’ out of the presidential debate, is seen being pushed away to usher in William Ruto’s wife Rachael Ruto to walk beside her husband.

It is ironic that the second in command, who has been advocating for the empowerment of hustlers through the Bottom-up economic model, does not freely mingle with those at the bottom.

It must be understood that this is not the first time Waithera, who seconded William Ruto’s presidential candidature, is accompanying the deputy president.

Waithera accompanied the UDA party presidential candidate William Ruto to Bomas of Kenya on June 4 when he appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking clearance to run for Presidency.

According to the 2022 presidential front runner, Waithera, who hails from Kiambu County, has been part of his campaign team and represents the interests of mama mboga.

Ruto earlier said that Waithera was consulted during the creation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

