Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto will beat his competitor, Raila Odinga of Azimio, hands down in Meru.

This is according to the latest and final opinion poll, which showed a widening gap between Ruto and Raila.

According to the Mizani poll that may force Raila and his camp back to the drawing board with less than 32 days to the August 9th General Election, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi of Ruto’s UDA is the most popular candidate and likely to win the gubernatorial race.

Linturi would emerge victorious with 32.3% of votes cast if elections were held today. Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza, who is running as an Independent Candidate, would emerge second with 29.4%. Incumbent Governor Kiraitu Murungi of Devolution Empowerment Party, which is under Raila Odinga’s Azimio, would become third with 28.1%.

In the senatorial race, UDA candidate Kathuri Murungi is way ahead of the pack with 53.3% followed by Joseph Arimba of Azimio with a paltry 23.5%.

