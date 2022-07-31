Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has all the reasons to be worried if Deputy President William Ruto wins the August 9th presidential contest.

This is after it emerged that he risked being thrown in jail if Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s statement is anything to go by.

According to Wetangula, Uhuru risks losing the respect and protection the Kenya Kwanza government has promised him once he retires if behaves unconstitutionally.

In a bare-knuckle attack, Wetangula accused the president of holding night meetings that he said were plotting to manipulate the results of coming elections in order to rig Ruto out in favor of his ‘project’ Raila Odinga of Azimio.

Responding to the allegations surrounding Uhuru’s meetings, Wetangula said they will not allow the will of the people to be subverted.

“Mr. President, you only have 9 days to go and it is unfortunate you are now engaged in unlawful night meetings to subvert elections.

“We want to tell you; you enjoy immunity of law, you enjoy immunity from prosecution. We have said we will respect and protect you in your retirement, it is only subject to your correct behavior,” Wetangula stated.

The Ford Kenya leader told Uhuru to prepare to go home with Raila Odinga, saying they are sure Ruto will win very early in the morning in the August elections.

“Tunakushauri, wachana na hii mkutano za usiku. Ni hizi siku zimebakiata ulifanya nini, Kitendawili anastahafu anaenda Nyumbani vile wewe unaenda nyumbani,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.