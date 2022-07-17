Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged a Ksh1 million donation to Kiambaa families who lost their houses in an inferno on Saturday.

This is after he was cornered by area MP John Wanjiku, who urged him to heed their plea and consider the families who had lost their belongings in the incident.

Addressing his residents, Wanjiku noted that the donation would go a long way in helping the families rebuild the houses and cater for burial expenses for those who died during the incident.

“We know that you are the chief hustler and that our economic hurdles will be catered to in the subsequent government. For that matter, we held a thanksgiving on Saturday, July 16.”

“Unfortunately, later on, several families counted their losses after 17 houses caught fire within the area. Due to the tragedy, we also lost some lives. I urge you to come to the families’ aid,” Wanjiku urged the DP.

On his part, Ruto told the MP to collect Sh1 million from his house and give it to those affected.

“For giving him your votes, the Kiambaa residents will be blessed. He (Wanjiku) will be part of the next government that we will form. So regarding that matter, come to my house this evening and I will give you Ksh1 million to donate to the families and those aggrieved,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.