Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto launched his manifesto on Thursday at Kasarani, gymnasium.

The televised manifesto launch allowed the DP to explain his plans for Kenya if elected president in the coming polls.

During the launch several personalities of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance were present.

They include ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, DP party leader Justin Muturi, Alfred Mutua (MCC), Moses Kuria (CCK) among many others.

However, some leaders making up the Kenya Kwanza Alliance were conspicuously missing.

They include TSP party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, Tujibebe Wakenya Party leader William Kabogo, Amason Kingi (PAA party leader), and Irungu Nyaikera (Farmers Party).

A total of 11 parties signed up a coalition agreement with the founding members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Founding members are ANC, Ford Kenya, and the UDA party.

The coalition has experienced rifts in recent times forcing Kiunjuri and Kabogo to retreat.

They have accused the UDA of failing to recognize them and running a biased campaign in favor of their candidates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.