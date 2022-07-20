Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is over the moon following the stellar performance of his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, in yesterday’s Deputy Presidential debate.

Gachagua faced off with Raila’s running mate, Martha Karua, and many expected that the NARC Kenya leader will floor the Mathira MP.

However, several opinion polls conducted after the debate revealed that Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua beat his opponent Martha Karua badly in the debate.

In a statement, the United Democratic United (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto congratulated Gachagua for his sharp debating skills and for proving the media, which had demonized him, wrong.

Ruto, heaped praises on Gachagua, terming him as a seasoned, passionate, and focused leader who will help him steer Kenya Kwanza to victory in the August 9, presidential election.

“Congratulations Rigathi Gachagua my very able running mate. Kenyans are confident that in you we have a seasoned, passionate, and focused leader to help us steer Kenya kwanza to victory and the nation to prosperity. We thank almighty God na ubarikiwe sana. Never mind the media,” William Ruto said.

Gachagua spent the better part of his day with the party’s economists before he went for the presidential running mate debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.