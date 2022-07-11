Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would beat Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency if elections were held today.

This is according to the latest opinion poll conducted by Trends For Insights Africa (TIFA).

However, according to the poll, Kenyans will have to brace themselves for a presidential run-off as none of the presidential contenders would get the 50%+1 votes threshold required by the Constitution to win the presidency.

The poll which was released today showed that though Raila Odinga has beaten his fiercest rival DP William Ruto again, the 50-plus one constitutional requirement has proved elusive.

Raila, who is running for the presidency for the fifth time, is leading with 42% support compared to Ruto who has 39%.

Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah bagged the support of 4 percent of those polled.

In the poll released on June 18, Raila had 39% support of those polled while Ruto had 35%.

Tom Wolf, the Tifa lead researcher, attributed the changes to a reduction in the number of undecided voters.

The poll had a +/- 2.34 margin of error.

However, 10% of those polled were still undecided, 28 days to the election.

The survey, which was conducted between June 25 to June 30, had 1533 respondents from nine regions across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.