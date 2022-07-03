Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday July 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has made a U-turn over his recent remarks that he would initiate prosecution of all corrupt people in the country should he be elected the Head of State on August 9.

This is after the public backlash that has seen some leaders and members of the public condemning Ruto over his nefarious plans against Uhuru.

The condemnation had threatened to spoil the party for Ruto in August after some of his supporters threatened to dump him over his evil plans.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County while popularizing his bottom-up economic model yesterday, Ruto stated that as much as the war against corruption and misuse of taxpayers’ money must be fought, he will not hunt down and prosecute President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He maintained that he holds nothing against the President but only wants him to proceed to go on retirement peacefully and without interfering with the upcoming polls and their outcome.

“That is why we are saying we have no problem with our friend President Uhuru Kenyatta. We voted for him and nobody will do anything to him after he exits power.”

“I’m telling my brother Uhuru Kenyatta that I’m not competing against him but with Raila Odinga. I’m asking him to step aside and let me face him (Raila),” Ruto stated.

During his manifesto launch on Thursday at Kasarani Stadium, Ruto hinted at forming an inquiry into state capture and tribunal on enforced disappearances of human rights.

“Within 30 days, a quasi-judicial public inquiry to establish the extent of cronyism and state capture in the nation and make recommendations,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST