Friday, July 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence following the power blackout that was witnessed in some parts of the country during the presidential debate on Tuesday.

Speaking during a rally in Nyeri County, Ruto termed the move as pure sabotage by the State.

He hit out at his opponent Raila Odinga for skipping the debate, saying the Azimio candidate, whom he claimed was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘project’, skipped the debate because he didn’t have an agenda for Kenyans other than switching off power to prevent his people from following the debate.

“Ule mtu hana mpango..si mliona ata jana alitoroka kwa sababu hana mpango.. ile ako nayo ni Tibim na Tialala..lakini akatoroka. Alitoroka akaingia kwa vichaka… alafu wakapanga wazime stima,” Ruto said.

Some parts of the country in Western, South Nyanza, North Rift, Central Rift, and Nairobi North experienced power outages on Tuesday evening during the debate.

According to a statement by Kenya Power, the outage was caused by a system disturbance at the Kisumu-Muhoroni power line.

“We experienced a system disturbance at the Kisumu-Muhoroni high voltage transmission power line that tripped several power circuits and affected power generation from Muhoroni Gas Turbine Station and Turkwell Hydropower Station,” KPLC stated.

