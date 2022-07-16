Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – With barely 3 days to the much anticipated Deputy Presidents’ debate, Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, have confirmed they will not attend the presidential and deputy presidential debates respectively.

Through a statement on his Facebook page, Ruto and Gachagua, through their ally and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, said they will not waste their time attending the debates.

According to Kuria, who had earlier on Friday accompanied Ruto and his team to rallies in Kiambu County, Kenya Kwanza candidates will not attend the debates on July 19 and July 26 due to media bias against Ruto’s team.

While citing the recent exchange between UDA candidate for Nairobi county Johnson Sakaja and one of the moderators (Zubeida Koome) during the Nairobi county gubernatorial debate, Kuria claimed that the media has clearly taken sides and that they have made a final decision to skip the debate.

“The Zubeida Koome “Is your name Sakaja?” Quip is a clear indicator of the media bias that Kenya Kwanza has been complaining of. The Kenya Kwanza Alliance will NOT participate in both the Running Mate debate and the Presidential Debate and that is FINAL,” stated Kuria.

His remarks come just hours after DP Ruto’s presidential campaign Communications Director Hussein Mohamed issued a press statement on Friday concerning Ruto and Gachagua’s availability for the two debates.

Hussein said he had advised the two accordingly concerning the ‘current media environment’ and it is upon them to decide whether they will attend the debates or not.

According to Hussein, they have advised Ruto and Gachagua to boycott the presidential and deputy presidential debates due to what he said is the current partisan media environment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.