Saturday, July 23, 2022 – The arrest and detention of three Venezuelan IEBC ICT contractors has elicited sharp criticism from Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

According to Ruto’s allies, the arrest of three foreigners of Venezuelan origin was a ploy to rig the presidential results in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for orchestrating the arrest not only to rig and manipulate election results but also to delay the August 9, General Election and extend his term in office.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is doing everything to rig Presidential elections in favor of his project or at the very least delay elections and extend his term.”

“He is the existential threat to peace, law, and order in the country. He has hit a panic mode after realizing his Project won’t win,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.

On his part, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah likened the arrest to the disappearance of former Information Communication Technology (ICT) official who went missing and was later found dead.

However, he noted that the arrest will not shield William Ruto from winning the presidential duel.

“The World must remind the Azimio Chairman that the last time an election ICT official went missing, he ended up being found dead. Stop the shenanigans.

“Not peremende, Unga, no arrests will rescue your project from sinking,” Ichungwah said.

The three foreigners are employees of Smartmatic International B.V and were contracted by IEBC to deploy technology during the August 9th polls.

They were arrested at JKIA with 17 roles of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) election stickers.

