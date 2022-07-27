Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, received a huge boost ahead of the August polls.

This is after Mau Mau veterans from the Mt Kenya region endorsed their bid for the presidency.

During an event that was held on Monday in Thika, Kiambu County, the Mau Mau Council of elders endorsed Karua, and by extension Raila, assuring them of their full support.

Led by the late Dedan Kimathi’s wife Mukami Kimathi, the veterans pledged their support for Odinga’s quest to become Kenya’s 5th president.

They argued that Martha Karua was the right person to champion the interests of the region.

On her part, Karua stated that the previous regimes had not done enough in protecting and safeguarding the welfare of freedom fighters.

“We want all our children in Kenya to study from the nursery, primary, secondary, university, and education to study. We have a plan to revive our economy and bring industries to all our counties to help our children’s to get jobs,” Martha Karua Stated

She assured the elders that they would reap big should Azimio win the forthcoming polls.

The Azimio deputy presidential candidate also asked voters to reject corrupt leaders in the upcoming August 9 election.

“When we enter in government, your prayers will be fulfilled and not only your prayers but all Kenyans will benefit,” she stated.

Raila and Martha Karua were endorsed by Njuri Ncheke elders in Meru yesterday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.