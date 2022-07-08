Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – The Service Party (TSP) leader and Laikipia East parliamentary candidate, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has accused Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, of being dictators.

Speaking during a rally yesterday, Kiunjuri accused the DP and his party – the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) – of disrespecting smaller parties in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

He explained that he foresaw the need for post-election pacts after the August polls, stating that the next administration will have to enter into agreements with smaller parties to run the government smoothly.

According to him, Ruto will beg for his support after the August elections.

“We have decided that our parties must go on. Those people who are despising us right now by saying that we are small parties will beg us on August 10.”

“There is no one who will run the government on their own after winning. Whether it is former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, or Ruto, they will have to sign coalition pacts with smaller parties,” Kiunjuri stated.

At the same time, Kiunjuri called out UDA for being a bully in the Mount Kenya region, stating that they were now more focused on popularising their parties individually.

He stated that his party will continue with its campaigns in the region to ensure that it garners a majority of the seats.

“We must have respect among all the parties. Everyone who is vying has the potential of being elected. You are not god to decide who is going to be elected in a certain area or not.

“I want to ask all these other parties that are considered as big to respect us and allow us to campaign respectfully so that we can work together in Parliament.

“The incidents of disrespect we have witnessed must stop.”

Kiunjuri has in the recent past differed with Ruto allies from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region over their calls for six-piece voting of UDA candidates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.