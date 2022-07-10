Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has warned Kenyans about electing Deputy President William Ruto as president in August.

Speaking at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday during an Azimio rally, Wamalwa said Ruto is a man who is controlled by emotions and it would be dangerous if he occupies the house on the hill in August

Wamalwa said in 2018, he was almost slapped by Ruto after he took a delegation of Luhya leaders to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the DP was offended after he organized the meeting with the President because he wanted to meet the group to bolster his 2022 bid.

“Ata mimi karibu nipate slap ya huyo jamaa. Kuna siku nilipeleka delegation ya waluhya viongozi kwa Rais Uhuru kujadili jinsi ya kufufua kiwanda cha sukari cha Mumias. Jamaa alikasirika akasema mbona uliwapeleka waluhya kwa president badala ya kuwaleta kwangu…, ” Wamalwa alleged.

It is while making the allegation that he roped in Interior CS Matiang’i, saying he was also a victim of the DP’s anger.

Eugene claims Uhuru’s move to delegate most of the DP’s duties to Matiang’i angered Ruto.

Wamalwa said he has forgiven him, but urged Western residents not to vote for Ruto over his alleged anger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.