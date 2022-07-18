Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 July 2022 – Youthful city Pastor James Wanjohi, who runs a church in Roysambu, is living large.

Wanjohi makes a killing selling anointed oil to his gullible followers and stage managing miracles.

He owns a fleet of guzzlers among them a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon SUV.

Wanjohi tried his hand in politics but failed in the nominations.

He was vying for Roysambu parliamentary seat.

See photos of his pricey German machine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.