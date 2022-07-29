Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Some rogue ‘makangas’ were captured on camera harassing a passenger along a busy road in Nairobi.

The male passenger had an altercation with the matatu crew mid-journey before he was unceremoniously bundled out of the flashy matatu.

The matatu made a stop at an unauthorized point where the passenger was forced out and pushed into a nearby culvert before the driver sped off.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with a majority of Netizens urging NTSA to take action against the rogue crew.

