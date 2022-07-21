Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Robert Lewandowski has officially been unveiled as a Barcelona player after joining oining the Spanish giants from Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old joined the Spanish side for £42.5million this week following eight years at Bayern Munich, where he scored 344 goals in 375 games and won countless trophies.

Speaking during his unveiling, Lewandowski revealed he had to work hard to force through the move to Barcelona, but now he is ready for more success as the Catalan-based side look to climb their way back to the top of European football.

Lewandowski who could make his Barca debut in Las Vegas this weekend against arch-rivals Real Madrid and said: “We worked hard to get to this moment but we got there in the end.”

“I am always hungry to succeed and have the winning mentality. This is a new challenge for me and I have already seen this is a squad with huge potential. There is a lot of quality and I want to do my best for the club. I am ready.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga’s single-season scoring record.