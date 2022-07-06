Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Rita Ora looked resplendent as she attended the premiere of fiancé Taika Waititi’s film Thor: Love And Thunder.

She stepped out in a plunging beaded dress as she supported her filmmaker boyfriend at London’s Leicester Square last night, July 5.

The Kiwi director, 46, has been dating pop star Rita, 31, since early last year.

The pair are reportedly engaged and plan to wed this summer. But her ring finger was hidden by her sleeve yesterday.

See photos below.