Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Rihanna has been staying away from the spotlight since giving birth to her son but she was recently pictured attending partner A$AP Rocky’s concert.

Riri, who gave birth in May, was seen on Sunday, July 17, at A$AP Rocky’s set during Lollapalooza in Paris, France.

She wore a tracksuit for the outing and completed her look with multiple lengthy necklaces, a green fanny pack, and several earrings.