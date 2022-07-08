Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – TV host and actor Nick Cannon who has fathered seven children, soon to be eight, has sent in his support for billionaire Elon Musk who now has 10 kids.

LIB reported that court documents revealed the Tesla CEO, 51, secretly welcomed twins in November last year with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink.

The twins’ arrival came just weeks before he had his second child with singer Grimes, which means he now has 10 children.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk, 51, tweeted amid the news.

Cannon, 41, then chimed in, tweeting at Musk, “Right there with you my Brother!.”

Cannon is on the same boat and is expecting his eight child in October, with Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed three kids last year alone; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott

He is already dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, five, and Powerful Queen, one, with Brittany Bell.