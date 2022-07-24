Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has boasted of how he allegedly defeated Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, during the last Deputy Presidential Debate held on Tuesday last week.

Speaking on Saturday during Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Kajiado County, the confident Rigathi warned that his boss, William Ruto, is going to deconstruct Raila Odinga on Tuesday, just the same way he did to Karua.

According to Rigathi, he proved many people who had predicted his doom at the debate wrong, saying Ruto is also going to show Odinga dust during the main presidential debate slated for Tuesday.

“Si mliona nilikua pale debate na Martha Karua? ilikua sawa? Tulimnyorosha hatukumyorosha? This coming Tuesday (July 26), the real debate is coming. Hustler William Ruto will face off against Raila Odinga. Are you waiting for the debate? Raila Odinga has already started panicking,” Rigathi claimed.

Among the leaders who accompanied Ruto and Gachagua to Kajiado include; Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, Justin Muturi, Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki, Katoo Ole Metito, Mary Seneta, Ndindi Nyoro, Kipchumba Murkomen, among other leaders.

However, Raila Odinga has since announced that he will not take part in the debate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.