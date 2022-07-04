Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has blasted Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, for attacking the DP.

Speaking during a church service at St. Thomas The Apostle – Patron Saint of Athi Catholic Parish, Meru County, Rigathi took on Karua over her remarks that William Ruto is disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Rigathi, Karua has no moral authority to lecture Ruto on how to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He reminded Karua to keep off Uhuru-Ruto wars, claiming Karua has never respected and supported President Uhuru like DP Ruto.

“I heard Karua yesterday lecturing Ruto on how to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta. My sister, you have no capacity or moral authority to lecture William Ruto about respecting Uhuru Kenyatta. You have never respected Uhuru so you won’t know how to respect him, you need a seminar, I will come to show you how to respect President Uhuru,” stated Gachagua.

Rigathi said it was not his wish to answer Martha Karua but was forced to put things straight.

He went ahead to recall how Karua allegedly failed the people of Mt Kenya region during Kibaki’s tenure after resigning from government.

According to Rigathi Gachagua, Karua’s move to resign from Kibaki’s government was a sign of disrespect to the country.

While in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, Karua told off Ruto over his alleged plans to prosecute, and jail President Uhuru Kenyatta should Kenya Kwanza take power after August polls.

She noted that a leader who threatens others has no leadership qualities and should not be elected

