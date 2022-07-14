Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Meru County residents seem to have rejected the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team going by the way its leaders are being welcomed in the region.

On Wednesday, Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, was whisked to safety after United Democratic Alliance supporters engaged in a stone fight with those of Igembe North Member of Parliament, Maoka Maore.

Gachagua was flown out of the area in a chopper after he vacated the chaotic scene.

On Thursday, Gachagua who was also campaigning in the same Meru region was heckled badly by youths who were singing songs in praise of Azimio presidential candidate, Rala Odinga, and his running mate Martha Karua.

In a video posted online, Gachagua was telling residents to say Pesa Mfukoni when they chanted Kenya Kwanza.

“Nikisema Kenya Kwanza, mnasema pesa mfukoni. Kenya Kwanza… Azimio… Azimio.” The crowd chanted.

Here is the video of Gachagua being heckled badly in Meru County

