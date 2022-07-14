Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s claims that he never fought corruption because he was soft.

Uhuru, while drumming up support for Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid, said Baba and his running mate, Martha Karua, are not as soft as him and would jail thieves and corrupt politicians once they ascend to power.

Without mincing his words, Uhuru noted that the Raila-Karua ticket will not be as forgiving as he has been when it comes to the fight against corruption.

But speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance political rally yesterday, Gachagua dismissed Uhuru’s claims that he could not fight corruption because he was forgiving.

Instead, Gachagua said the first in command could not fight corruption because his family members and close friends were the beneficiaries of corruption in his administration.

“Nimeona rais Uhuru Kenyatta akisema ati hakupigana na ufisadi kwa sababu alionea wafisadi huruma, hiyo ni uongo… wewe ulikataa kupigana na ufisadi kwa sababu wafisadi Kenya ni watu wa familia yako (I heard President Uhuru Kenyatta say that he did not fight corruption because he felt sorry for the corrupt, that is a lie… you refused to fight corruption because the corrupt Kenyans are members of your family,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said President Uhuru’s sister Nyokabi Kenyatta was a suspect in the Afya House scandal, a factor that hindered Uhuru from taking serious actions against the perpetrators.

In 2016, it was widely reported that President Uhuru’s sister and cousin were among the owners of companies suspected to have irregularly pocketed millions in the KSh 5.3 billion Afya House scam.

Uhuru’s sister Nyokabi Kenyatta Muthama and cousin Kathleen Kihanya, are the directors of a company that pocketed KSh 41 million in questionable payouts.

The outspoken Mathira MP also accused the president of shielding some of his friends, like Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe, who he claimed were at the center of theft of money meant to help handle the effects of Covid-19 in 2020-2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.