Monday, July 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is yet again at the centre of another storm after he used an unprintable word during a church service.

During the church service in Meru County on Sunday, Gachagua used the better part of his speech to disparage Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua for attacking Ruto.

Karua, on Saturday, took a swipe at the DP after reports emerged that he is planning to probe and prosecute Uhuru if he wins the presidency.

“Any leader who threatens an individual, be it the president or any other person is not worth being elected as a leader,” Karua said.

It is while responding to Karua’s attack that Gachugua uttered the unprintable word.

“When Mwai Kibaki got in trouble with Raila Odinga, Martha Karua walked out on Mwai Kibaki. She showed him the M… finger na akatoka kwa serikali,” he said.

Gachagua was addressing congregants at St Thomas the Apostle- Patron Saint of Athi Catholic Parish in Igembe South.

