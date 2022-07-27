Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has congratulated his boss, William Ruto, for appearing in the Presidential debate on Tuesday evening at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Gachagua took to social media and penned an encouraging message to William Ruto for his excellent performance in the 2022 presidential debate that was moderated by seasoned journalists Eric Latif and Yvonne Okwara.

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Roots party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah chickened out of the debate.

Ruto and Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure were the only presidential candidates who appeared in the debate.

Gachagua, in his message, congratulated DP Ruto for not abandoning Kenyans like Raila and Wajackoyah.

“Congratulations my boss, for not abandoning Kenya when they needed to hear from you, the articulation of our plans, and your passion are admirable,” Gachagua wrote.

