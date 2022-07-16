Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Ricky Martin’s lawyer has debunked rumor of a romantic relationship between the singer and his nephew after a restraining order was filed against him earlier in the month.

Ricky was reportedly issued with a restraining order earlier this month following a domestic violence incident in Puerto Rico.

Media reports recently suggested that the accuser, who filed the order anonymously, was in fact Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, who reportedly alleged they had dated for seven months.

According to El Vocero, a Puerto Rican newspaper which claimed to have viewed the report, the singer’s nephew allegedly claimed they broke up two months ago, but Ricky did not accept the split and was seen loitering near the accusers house at least three times.

The musician’s brother Eric also allegedly told Spanish publication Marca on Friday July 15, that Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, is the alleged victim.

Martin’s brother also allegedly claimed that the Grammy winner “exercised physical and psychological attacks” on Sanchez, with whom he was in a relationship for seven months.

Martin previously denied the domestic violence allegations, calling them “completely false and fabricated.”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer’s lawyer, Marty Singer, however told Deadline in a statement on Friday July 15, that Martin never had “any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

It read;

‘Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.

‘The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs.

‘But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin is currently facing another lawsuit by his on-again, off-again manager, Rebecca Drucker, over alleged unpaid commissions to the tune of $3M.

Drucker claimed in the suit, which was filed in the Los Angeles Central District Court on June 29, that she helped protect her former client from a “potentially career-ending allegation” in September 2020, but did not elaborate further on the incident.