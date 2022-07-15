Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to work in the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Unit within the Human Development Theme.

Duties/Responsibilities

Manage the routine activities of an ECD project such as leading the development of field and training manuals, obtaining ethical approvals and research permits, training and supervision of field workers, and data management and scientific writing;

Contribute to proposal development to strengthen scientific knowledge in ECD or related fields;

Coordinate policy engagement and dissemination of project research findings to appropriate audiences; and

Take lead in preparing progress and end-of-grant reports to donors.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience

Master’s degree in ECD or closely related field.

At least three years’ post-Masters’ qualification experience in a research setting.

Good writing skills on relevant subject areas.

Demonstrated experience in working with young children, with a focus on the early years.

Proven experience in conducting household surveys, school-based and/or health facility-based surveys.

Strong quantitative skills (managing, analyzing and interpreting data), with extensive familiarity with statistical packages (Stata, SAS or SPSS).

Computer literacy in Microsoft packages (MS Word, MS PowerPoint and MS Excel).

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills.

Ability to work within a culturally diverse team.

Desirable

PhD candidate in ECD or closely related field.

Experience working outside Kenya.

Experience and familiarity with diverse health and social science datasets.

Expertise in qualitative methods, specifically, familiarity with common qualitative analysis software packages (e.g. NVivo).

Experience in developing proposals and attracting research grants.

Publication record in peer-reviewed journals focusing on ECD or related fields.

This position is classified under Nationally Recruited Positions (NRP), Grade V in our scales. The recruitment is subject to confirmation of funding.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by July 27, 2022. Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons