Friday, July 1, 2022 – A renowned Kenyan economist has praised Deputy President William Ruto’s manifesto, terming it as a brilliant piece of work that may jump-start Kenya’s ailing economy.

Ruto, on Thursday evening, launched his manifesto before a crowd of supporters where he promised to revive the economy by empowering people at the bottom of the pyramid.

Ruto said mega projects such as the standard gauge railway, the Nairobi Expressway, and dams have a very little multiplier effect on the economy.

In the document launched at Kasarani Stadium, the DP said manufacturing is inordinately capital-intensive and not sufficiently job-creating.

“We have recently inaugurated a firearms factory that cost Sh4 billion and celebrated the fact that it will create 100 or so jobs,” Ruto said.

“This works out to an investment of Sh40 million per job,” he said, criticising the project initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In the same country, the county government of Kitui established a garment factory with a capacity for 600 jobs at a cost of Sh168 million, Sh280,000 per job.

“The Sh4 billion gun factory investment is the equivalent of 24 Kitui garment factories and 14,000 jobs,” Ruto said.

Reacting to Ruto’s manifesto, economist, Mihr Thakar who was a friend of late former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, said Ruto’s manifesto showed the DP understood what is ailing the country.

“Ruto showing much understanding of matters economics. Kenya Kwanza is truly a team that understands where Kenya is right now,” Thakar said.

He further compared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s manifesto with Ruto’s giving the former 3 out of 10 and later 8 out of 10.

“Kuzimia manifesto 3/10 Kenya Kwisha manifesto 8/10,” the economist said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.