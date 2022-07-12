Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – Renowned Kenyan music and video producer, Dr. Eddie, has emotionally narrated on social media how his wife of 7 years left him when misfortunes befell him.

Eddie, who produced Daddy Owen’s System Ya Kapungala song, was involved in a road accident in 2016 that left him bedridden for months.

He was returning home after shooting Otile Brown’s music video featuring Tanzanian singer Baraka Prince when the accident occurred.

Immediately after the accident, his wife Caroline Nyaga left him.

Otile Brown also left his record label where he was signed.

After the tragic accident, another misfortune befell him after he fell from the fourth floor of a building under mysterious circumstances.

His bones were shattered and he could not walk for almost two years without aid.

Friends deserted him and in the process, he lost a lot of lucrative corporate deals.

He was forced to go back to the village after going broke and losing almost everything.

Dr. Eddie has since remarried and gone back to production.

He made the post to encourage his followers not to give up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.