Thursday, 28 July 2022 – A renowned Kenyan pastor and televangelist has warned members of the Kikuyu community against voting for Deputy President William Ruto in the upcoming general elections.

Pastor Ezekiel, the founder of New Life Church in Mombasa, which has a huge following, said that Ruto will destroy the country if he becomes the President.

He heaped praises on President Uhuru and said that he has done a lot for the country in the 10 years that he has been President.

He said Uhuru’s development projects are visible, adding that Kenya has the best roads and hospitals, thanks to President Uhuru.

Pastor Ezekiel further warned members of the Kikuyu Community who are opposing President Kenyatta that Ruto will mess up the economy and reduce them to beggars.

He prophesied that those opposing President Uhuru will go back to him to beg for forgiveness after being reduced to beggars.

