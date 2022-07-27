Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Registration Officers

REF: KFCB/2/2022

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Grade: KFCB 6

Job Purpose: Responsible for assisting in implementing the film and broadcast content regulation policies, guidelines, projects and strategic objectives aimed at child protection from potentially harmful broadcast content and promotion of national values.

Responsibilities

Enforcing broadcasters’ compliance to Cap 222, KICA and other relevant laws aimed at child protection from potentially harmful broadcast content and promotion of national values;

Monitoring TV channels, radio stations and online video/film streaming services/platforms twenty-four hour a week (24/7) for compliance to Cap 222 and KICA provisions on broadcasters’ responsibilities versus child protection from potentially harmful broadcast content;

Compiling weekly media monitoring reports and submit upwards for legal and other relevant action to be taken;

Drafting correspondence for compliance enforcement actions;

Retrieving and viewing suspect broadcast/media content as and when required for advisory and legal purposes;

Maintaining a database of suspect content captured from the broadcast stations as evidence for use in pursuing the violators;

Maintaining the broadcasters’ compliance data;

Compiling the performance reports;

Assisting the Senior in running the section;

Being in charge of the Unit and making daily operational decisions for the Unit;

Allocating the broadcast stations and online platforms to be monitored by the assistants;

Compiling customer feedback reports in regard to broadcast/media content;

Responding to queries from various stakeholders in broadcast/media content related issues and offer creative solutions;

Carrying out activities that enable the department pursue collaborations with MDAC (Ministries, Departments, Counties and Agencies within or outside government) aimed at child protection from potentially harmful broadcast content and promotion of national values;

Carrying out activities that enable the department create awareness on clean media content and online safety among the viewers/listeners;

Carrying out activities that enable the department sensitize broadcast and digital media on the Board’s mandate and their responsibility to media content consumers in regard to content;

Assisting in handling clients’ complaints in regard to broadcast/media content and keep a record of the action taken.

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Information Studies/Science, Journalism, Public Relations, Mass Communication, Broadcast Production (Film/TV/Radio), Sociology, Psychology, Counseling, Criminology, Law, Religion and Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Proficiency in Computer applications.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are advised to send their applications through the address provided below, citing the reference number of the position being applied for. Applications should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, and National Identity Card.

All applications should reach the Board on or before Monday,15th August 2022

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Classification Board

Uchumi House, 15th Floor along Agakhan Walk

P.O. Box 44226-00100

Nairobi