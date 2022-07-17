Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 July 2022 – A concerned motorist recorded a video of a woman hanging dangerously on a speeding motorbike along a busy road.

Instead of caring about her precious life, she cared more about her luggage that was being ferried on the motorbike.

Netizens have castigated the reckless woman for risking her life.

“Why would anyone risk their lives like this? Always remember that your personal safety and security starts with you,” a Twitter user commented on the video.

“Very unnecessary risk over nothing. And to think she saw it as fun,” another user added.

Watch the video.

