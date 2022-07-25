Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Receptionist

REF: KECOBO/EXT/9/2022

Gross Salary: Kshs.36, 471

Responsibilities

Guide and direct visitors.

Operate the telephone switchboard (PABX).

Receive and connect calls at the telephone exchange.

Make official calls as directed and advised by the officers.

Maintain up-to-date records of incoming/ outgoing communication as per the established information Policy

Receive incoming mail deliveries and pass on to the registry.

Record messages from callers, visitors and offices and relay them to respective officers.

Restrict unauthorized calls and prepare charge sheets for private calls.

Qualifications

Certificate in Telecommunications Operations/ Front Office Management/ Customer Care or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C (plain) or above.

Good oral and written skills in both English and Kiswahili.

Ability to handle confidential information in a professional manner.

Demonstrate hands-on experience in handling customer care services.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria may send their applications including cover letter, duly completed application for employment form (Download from KECOBO website), CV, three (3) reference letters, daytime telephone contacts and copies of relevant certificates/ testimonials to:

The Executive Director

Kenya Copyright Board

P.O. BOX 34670-00100

Nairobi

OR drop at NHIF Building, 5th Floor, Ragati Road.

The closing date is 15th August 2022

Applicants are advised to comply with chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Shortlisted applicants only will be contacted.

Qualified persons living with disability, women, and those from marginalized and minority communities are encouraged to apply.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER