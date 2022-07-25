Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Receptionist Vacancy! (Kiambu)

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

The Receptionist will provide efficient services and effectively respond to customer inquiries and provide information through various communication channels, while keeping customer satisfaction at the core of every decision and interaction.

About the Client:

The Vet Clinic is located in Kiambu. The Veterinary facility seeks to provide quality care to animals and provide clinical advice on their care.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Handle incoming and outgoing calls and deliveries, redirecting and routing inquiries, information, correspondence as appropriate

Make telephone calls upon request

Ensure requisition and distribution of office/staff supplies.

Ensure all telephone faults and faulty equipment are reported on time and making appropriate follow up and providing feedback to Director/ Manager.

Ensure proper filing and record keeping.

Supervise and check general cleanliness of the entire offices.

Making appointments.

Maintaining a positive, empathetic and professional attitude towards clients at all times.

Primary point of contact within the clinic.

Investigate and respond to all customer enquiries promptly directly to client inquiries either fact to face, by telephone or electronically and resolving customer complaints.

Welcoming, receiving, guiding and directing the patients around the clinic.

Develops and maintains strong relationships with customers by providing support, information, and guidance.

Handling clients, referral sources, and administrative department inquires.

To perform any other duties that maybe assigned by the management from time to time.

Qualifications & Requirements

Diploma in Business Administration, Marketing or any other related fields.

Minimum 2 years’ experience.

Proficiency with MS Office.

Attained a C or higher in your KCSE

Competencies & Skills

Able to effectively prioritize, multitask effectively and meet deadlines

Excellent and outstanding written, oral communication skills, and interpersonal abilities

Committed to professional values and work ethics with a high sense of integrity and honesty.

Excellent organizational, great management and multi-tasking skills

Team player and Reliable

Possess ultimate customer service skills

Ability to work under pressure

Maintain a high profile in the day to day operations.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work long hours

Be flexible and adaptable

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Have an interest in Animals.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (Receptionist-Kiambu) as subject to reach us not later than 01st August 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.