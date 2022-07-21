Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – A naked couple has been spotted making out on top of a paddleboard off the coast of a beach.

In the video posted to Twitter, the woman is seen lying on the paddleboard while the man kneels on the board and grinds against the woman.

They were a fair distance away from the shoreline and the videographer had to zoom in to get a clear view.

Twitter users have responded, hailing them for the excellent balance that prevented them from falling off.

Others slammed them for not waiting to get a room.

“Who the f*ck gets that horny?” one Twitter user asked.

“I’m more impressed with the balancing there, exemplary,” another wrote.

Watch the video below.

👀That's some zoom on his phone 🤦‍♂️😄 pic.twitter.com/qnScFmCKWT — Car*d bhoy in Dublin (@Gmck__7_3) July 19, 2022