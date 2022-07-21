Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, July 21, 2022 – A naked couple has been spotted making out on top of a paddleboard off the coast of a beach.
In the video posted to Twitter, the woman is seen lying on the paddleboard while the man kneels on the board and grinds against the woman.
They were a fair distance away from the shoreline and the videographer had to zoom in to get a clear view.
Twitter users have responded, hailing them for the excellent balance that prevented them from falling off.
Others slammed them for not waiting to get a room.
“Who the f*ck gets that horny?” one Twitter user asked.
“I’m more impressed with the balancing there, exemplary,” another wrote.
Watch the video below.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>