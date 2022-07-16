Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – American rapper, Kodak Black has been arrested after he was allegedly in possession of dozens of oxycodone pills during a Florida traffic stop.

The 25-year-old “Codeine Dreaming” rapper was driving a Dodge Durango in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 16, when police pulled him over for a suspected illegal window tint, according to TMZ.

Police reportedly smelled marijuana when they approached his truck. A search of the vehicle turned up 31 oxy pills and $74,960 in cash, the outlet said.

The license and tags on Black’s vehicle were also expired and the rapper was taken to Broward County jail on unspecified charges, according to the report.

Black, who was born Dieuson Octave and later changed his legal name to Bill Kahan Kapri, has had a litany of legal problems that include an auto theft charge when he was just in middle school.