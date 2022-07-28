Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Another American rapper has been shot and killed outside his home.

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, was rushed to hospital, battling injuries sustained when he was shot outside a home in his home state.

A representative for the Bogalusa Police Department told TMZ they received a call just before 6pm on Wednesday night, July 27, for a shooting at a home on Superior Ave.

Cops said one victim had been transported to a local hospital by someone on scene, and another victim -who was critically wounded – was treated by paramedics and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

JayDaYoungan was identified as the one in critical condition. He lost a lot of blood and was taken in for surgery. Online reports say the second victim is a relative of the rapper, potentially his father.

Sadly, JayDaYoungan was declared dead hours later.

The rapper first found success when he signed to Atlantic Records in 2017.