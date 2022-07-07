Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – A rapist who arrived late at house parties to target young girls who had been drinking has been jailed for five years.

Jordan Pearson, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of raping two 13-year-old girls in Dundee in 2019.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, and having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.

He was handed the jail sentence after denying series of charges at an earlier trial. He was found guilty of raping the two girls at addresses in Dundee on November 9 in 2018 and August 17 in 2019 while they were intoxicated and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Pearson was also convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who he tried to kiss at a house in the city on August 17 in 2019 and having illegal sexual intercourse with another underage 13-year-old girl in Dundee in 2019.

Judge Alison Stirling said custody was the “only appropriate disposal.” She said the reasons for the sentence included punishment, protection of the public and rehabilitation in custody.

The judge noted that he had been diagnosed with ADHD and had misused cannabis and drink, but now abstained from alcohol.

The judge said she took into account Pearson’s age at the time of the crimes but added:

“Custody is, however, the only appropriate disposal.” She ordered that Pearson should also be under supervision for a further three year period. Pearson was told he would be placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period.