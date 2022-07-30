Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Residents of Tassia Estate, Embakasi have raised an alarm over a rapist, who is well-connected with police officers.

The suspect, identified as Anderson Natse, reportedly preys on intoxicated ladies in bars before luring them into his house where he commits the heinous act.

A lady took to social media and cried for justice after she was raped by the suspect.

He then threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to report the matter to the police and bragged to her that he is well-connected with cops.

The victim is pregnant with the rapist’s child.

Anderson is also alleged to be part of a notorious criminal gang involved in violent robbery incidents in Embakasi.

One of his gang members by the name, Brian Muema, was arrested with over 100 stolen mobile phones in his rental house in Pipeline.

The phones were stolen from motorists along Outering Road.

Below is a photo of the rapist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.