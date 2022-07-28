Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, has said Deputy President William Ruto was paid handsomely to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Tuju insisted that the DP never supported the President willingly, as he publicly says.

“He was paid. Let the people of Mt Kenya not think Ruto supported Uhuru willingly, this is a person of blackmail. I can confirm before a court of law how,” Tuju said.

The Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio didn’t reveal many details but renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi said Ruto was bribed with Sh 5 billion by the Kenyatta Family.

This may now answer Kenyans who have been questioning the source of DP Ruto’s millions which he has been contributing to churches every weekend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.