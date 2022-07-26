Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Former Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has begged Kenyans not to elect Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya in August.

In an interview with Weru TV on Tuesday, Tuju, who is currently Azimio One Kenya Alliance Executive Director, said Ruto is a vengeful person and will punish all senior government leaders who are opposed to his presidency.

Tuju said he and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti and Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli will be the first casualties of Ruto’s presidency since they have been opposing him for years.

“Raphael Tuju, Atwoli and DCI boss (George) Kinoti, in my opinion, will look to relocate abroad. Kinoti will actually be made to leave his home. I can say it without fear of dispute,” Tuju stated.

On the current beef between Kinoti and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, Tuju said Kinoti is just doing his job of ensuring the August 9th election is free, fair, and verifiable.

