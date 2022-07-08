Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – A couple was caught having sex in a hotel’s jacuzzi, just feet from other hotel guests.

Another hotel guest, who saw the randy couple from his balcony in the Hong Kong hotel recorded two videos of them and posted online.

“I did not expect to see people doing this when I stood on my balcony,” the unnamed videographer told Viral Press of the couple’s act.

As the couple had sex, families can be seen splashing about on the ground floor, apparently oblivious to the scene playing out.